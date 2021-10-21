Keys is looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to Roland last Friday 16-12.
This week, they will travel to Spiro to take on the Bulldogs, (5-2). The Bulldogs are coming off the heels of a huge victory over Heavener last Friday, 64-30.
Keys will need to be prepared for a heavy passing attack from the Bulldogs. Against Heavener, they ran the ball 10 times, compared to the 28 times they threw the ball. Completing 20 of 28 for 361 yards and six touchdown passes.
Keys will look to get their high-powered offense moving again with Lane Taylor and Cooper Hamilton in the backfield. A consistent run game will be important for Keys to slow this game down and keep it on the ground and out of the opposing quarterbacks hands for the Bulldogs.
While last week was a game that was a heartbreaker for Keys, there's nothing better to help get over a loss than a win the following week. Keys will be focused and ready to go when they lace it up on Friday against the Bulldogs.
Keys Head Coach Adam Hass had this to say about the upcoming game on Friday against Spiro.
"Spiro is an outstanding team that has gotten better every week," said Hass. "Their offense attacks the entire field, and their defense just causes utter chaos. It is going to be a great battle between two teams that have their backs against the wall to make the playoffs. Should be a good one."
Keys travels to Spiro to take on the Bulldogs Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
