Lady Eagles ahead on their way to a 9-5 victory over the Keys Lady Cougars
The Keys Lady Cougars and Claremore Sequoyah Lady Eagles combined for 15 hits, Sept. 11, in Keys, including a triple and a home run by Keys, and a pair of doubles by CSHS.
“We’re just not swinging the bat that well,” KHS Head Coach Nick Zodrow said. “Although, we did have a couple of hard hits tonight."
The Lady Cougars got on the scoreboard first, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning when Payton Zodrow waited out a base on balls, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kallie Dougherty.
The 1-0 Keys’ lead held until the top of the third when CSHS got a run in, knotting the score at 1-1.
That didn’t last long, however.
In the bottom of the third, with two outs, the Zodrow-Dougherty duo came through for the Lady Cougars again. Zodrow singled, and Dougherty followed with a blast off the top of the left field wall for a two-run home run, giving the Lady Cougars a 3-1 lead.
In the top of the fourth, the wheels came off the Keys’ bus. Three walks, two sacrifices, a Keys error, and a Claremore single all added up to four runs on the visitors’ side of the scoreboard.
After taking the lead, the tide shifted for the Lady Cougars. Zodrow said the Lady Cougars, could not recover after a tough stretch.
“We’re just not stacking hits together,” Zodrow said. “At the end of the day, our defense typically is pretty good, but we can’t walk people and expect our defense to overcome that.”
The Lady Cougars couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the fourth, bringing Claremore back to the plate in the fifth. There the Lady Eagles utilized a pair of doubles, a single, and a Keys error to add three runs to their lead, 8-3.
The Lady Cougars fought back in the bottom of the sixth when Kamy Green walked and scored on a triple by Kylie Forrest. Forrest later scored on a passed ball, pulling the Lady Cougars within three, 8-5.
CSHS added an insurance run in the seventh. In the bottom of the seventh, Dougherty collected her third hit of the night to lead off the inning. Maddie Hamby singled, putting runners on first and second. However, a fielder's choice and a flyout ended the game with two runners still on base.
The Lady Cougars collected nine hits in the game, including a home run and two singles by Dougherty.
Maya Charboneau started the game in the circle for the Lady Cougars, working four innings, allowing three hits, five runs, one earned, striking out one, and walking four. Hamby threw the last three innings, giving up three hits, four runs, one earned, and walking three.
The loss dropped the Lady Cougars to 8-15 on the season.
Hulbert comes to town Thursday, Sept. 14, and Adair visits Keys Saturday, Sept. 16. The Hulbert game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., and the Adair game is set for 11 a.m.
The Lady Cougars finished with five runs, nine hits, walked seven Claremore batters, and committed three errors.
CSHS had nine runs on six hits, made one error, and walked six Lady Cougars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.