Keys named Jim Thorpe High School Player of the Year

Sequoyah’s Lexy Keys got perfect closure to her prep career Thursday.
Keys was named the 2020 Jim Thorpe High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.
Keys put together a storybook career for the Lady Indians. As a four-year starter, she finished with 1,806 points averaging 16.1 points per game. She finished with 433 rebounds, 464 assists and 412 steals.
She was a part of three state championship teams in basketball and fastpitch softball.
As a combo guard on the hardwood, she was a driving force in Sequoyah’s back-to-back Class 3A basketball state championships as a freshman and sophomore.
As a shortstop, she helped lead the Lady Indians to their first state title in fastpitch softball as a junior.
Sequoyah won 103 games in Keys’ four years and advanced to the state tournament each year. The Lady Indians finished 2019-20 with a 26-1 overall record under first-year head coach Justin Brown. They closed the year a 22-game win streak.
“I think it’s a really, really neat thing,” Brown said. “She’s worked really hard, she’s had a ton of accolades, her teams have done well and she’s earned every one of them. This one is pretty special as she’s on her way out the door.
“She was excited, super excited when I talked to her this morning. It’s one of those deals where you’ve kind of been out of school and been away from things for a while and then you get a call, ‘Oh by the way, you won the best award there is in the state.’ So, this is really cool and I’m excited for her, and I know she is and her family is too.”
The list of accolades is long.
Keys made seven all-state teams in her final season — Oklahoma Coaches Association in basketball, Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association, Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, Tulsa World, Oklahoman, Oklahoma Native Basketball and Oklahoma Native Fastpitch Softball.
She was 3A State Tournament Most Valuable Player in basketball as a freshman, three-time First Team VYPE selection, Bertha Teague Mid-America Tournament MVP, Jay Tournament MVP, VYPE Athlete of the Year in 2020, Faith 7 selection, Oklahoma Super 5 pick, four-time Muskogee Phoenix All Area MVP, Shiner All-Tournament selection, Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational All-Tournament selection and MVP, Tournament of Champions All-Tournament selection, Tulsa World Player of the Year Finalist, Elite 8 Ford Award candidate, Prep Female Player of the Year, and Miss Outside and Miss Basketball candidate.
As a senior on the softball field, Keys hit .495 with four home runs and 36 RBIs. She had a .614 on-base percentage and led the team with six triples and 65 runs scored. The Lady Indians went 42-3 under head coach Jeff Turtle. The Lady Indians went 40-4 in their state championship season.
Keys, who will continue her basketball career at University of Texas-Arlington, was on the national radar as a freshman. She was also recruited by the likes of Oklahoma State, Texas-San Antonio, Missouri-Kansas City, Oral Roberts, Wichita State, Washington State, Santa Clara, Arkansas-Little Rock and Ouachita Baptist.
