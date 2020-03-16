Keys names Adam Hass next football head coach

Adam Hass will be the fourth football head coach in the last four years at Keys High School.
Hass was officially named Cougars’ head coach on Thursday, March 12 at the Keys Public School Board of Education meeting.
Hass, who has served as assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and strength coach at Collinsville High School since 2015, replaces Mel Maxfield.
“We are extremely excited to have Adam Hass coming to be our new head football coach,” Keys Athletic Director Steven Goss said on Tuesday. “We have certainly had an issue with stability and Coach Hass has only worked in two school districts in his career, and in both of those places his supervisors, peers and opponents all sung his praises.
“We are also excited that Coach Hass will be bringing his family to the Keys Cougars family. We were very impressed with the organizational skills of Coach Hass and believe he can help structure a successful football program that has sustainability. Coach Hass brings a vast amount of knowledge in strength and conditioning and we believe he can help Keys build on a growing strength and conditioning program that will separate Keys from other schools in the area and our classification at large.”
The Cougars went 4-6 overall and 3-4 in District 2A-5 in Maxfield’s only year as head coach. Prior to Maxfield, Mitchell Crittenden was head coach in 2018, and Chris McMullen coached from 2016 to 2017 and led Keys to back-to-back 6-5 seasons and two playoff appearances.
Collinsville went 8-3 and 6-1 in District 5A-4 in 2019 under head coach Kevin Jones. The Cardinals went 12-1 and were 5A-4 champions in 2018.
“My family and I are very excited for this next chapter in our lives,” Hass said. “Even though this is my first football head coaching position, I feel as if I have learned and been influenced by some of the best in the profession.
“I have always known I wanted to be a head coach and I’ve been very selective throughout the process. I feel like Keys is a great place for my family, and we are looking forward to being a part of the Cougar family.”
Hass was the Collinsville strength coach, and the offensive line/run game coordinator for both the varsity and junior varsity teams from 2011 to 2015.
Prior to Collinsville, Hass was the strength coach, defensive line coach, assistant special teams coach and powerlifting coach at Kemp Independent School District in Kemp, Texas from 2008 to 2011.
