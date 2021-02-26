Keys got through a sluggish performance and opened its postseason with a 41-31 win over Vian Thursday in a Class 3A Area IV Regional Tournament in Spiro.
The No. 16 Cougars, now 14-4 overall under head coach Greg Barnes, advance to Saturday's regional championship where they will take on No. 2 Hugo, who defeated Claremore Sequoyah, 66-34.
Gage Barnes led Keys with a game-high 11 points, while Levi Williams followed with 10. Barnes scored all 11 of his points on five field goals and had seven points in the opening quarter. Williams and Barnes each knocked down one 3-pointer in the first half.
It was the first game for the Cougars since Feb. 2.
"It was a good win," Greg Barnes said. "Obviously we didn't play well and we played like we hadn't had a game in three weeks. We turned the ball over too much, and they have some really good athletes. It was good to get back on the court and get a win."
Keys, who led 10-9 after one quarter, overcame a 19-15 halftime deficit. The Cougars outscored the Wolverines, 26-12, over the final two quarters. Reed Trimble and Barnes each had four points in the third, while Jakob Hall and Riley Kimble each added a 3-pointer. Trimble, who ended with nine points, went 5 for 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Eubanks scores 24 points in Lady Cougars win: Kylie Eubanks scored a game-high 24 points to help lift Keys to a 51-46 win over Vian Thursday at a Class 3A Area IV Regional Tournament in Spiro.
The fifth-ranked Lady Cougars, who improved to 16-1 overall under head coach Rick Kirkhart, have won their last 10 games. Thursday's contest was the first for Keys in the month February. The Lady Cougars closed their regular season with a win 55-46 win over Poteau on Jan. 28.
Keys will face 14th-ranked Hugo in Saturday's regional final. Hugo defeated No. 9 Morris, 48-46.
Eubanks buried four 3-pointers and had 10 of her points over the final eight minutes. She made two of her 3s in the fourth quarter and also went 4 for 5 from the free throw line.
Keys was down 16-8 after the first quarter and trailed 21-19 at the break. The Lady Cougars recovered in the second half and took a 34-29 lead into the fourth. Sierra Winkler, who finished with nine points, went 5 for 6 from the foul line in the third.
Keys went 22 for 30 from the free throw line in the contest and also received 10 points from Allie Eubanks.
Hulbert boys fall to Nowata: Ethan Chuculate scored a game-high 25 points, but Hulbert suffered a 64-60 setback to Nowata Thursday at the Class 2A Area II Regional Tournament in Hulbert.
The 16th-ranked Riders, who drop to 14-5 overall under head coach Jordan Hill, will play either Ketchum or Chelsea Friday in the loser's bracket in Hulbert at 3 p.m.
No. 10 Nowata was paced by Jace Thompson's 24 points. Thompson connected on four 3-pointers and went 6 for 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Chuculate knocked down four 3s and had 17 of his points during the second half.
Gabe Lewis added 14 points for the Riders, while Nolan Edmundson contributed with 11. Aidan Sanchez finished with nine points.
Lady Riders' season comes to a close: Nowata defeated the Lady Riders, 52-42, and ended Hulbert's season Thursday in a Class 2A Area II Regional Tournament at Hulbert.
Brea Lamb led Hulbert with 11 points. Lilly Chambers finished with nine points on three 3-pointers, and Haylee Mullins also closed with nine points.
The Lady Riders finish the season with a 5-16 record under first-year head coach Joseph McClure.
Nowata received a game-high 18 points from Ty Brown and will advance to play Chelsea on Friday.
