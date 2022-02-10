The Keys Cougars took the Howe Lions to school, Tuesday, on the Cougars home court, winning by 23, 57-34.
The first period was pretty much all Keys, as the Cougars rammed home 15 points, while holding Howe to just seven.
The lead remained the same in the second period, since both teams scored eight, sending the teams to halftime with Keys leading 23-15.
The Cougars added five to their lead in the third quarter, outscoring Howe 18-13, posting a 41-28 advantage going into the last period.
The Cougars finished off the game with a 16-6 quarter, and the final 57-34 victory.
Seven Cougars scored in double figures, including three in double figures. Reed Trimble and Levi Hood shared high point honors with 14 each, and Garin Barnes added 10.
Josiah Wolff checked in with seven points, including a perfect 3-for-3 at the free throw line. River Hix totaled six, Colton Combes had four, and Nathan Rogers added two.
"It was a good team win," Keys Coach Greg Barnes said. "Our defense was solid again tonight.
"The guys did a good job executing the defensive game plan most of the night," he added. "Reed, Levi, and Garin provided some offensive punch that we had been lacking, and the rest of the guys chipped in. Garin did a great job on the boards."
The Cougars and Lady Cougars play Thursday night at Central Sallisaw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.