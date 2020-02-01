Keys buried Hulbert in the final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. Keys used the game as preparation for postseason play, which starts Feb. 25, and ran away with the score during their 84-37 win Friday night at Park Hill.
“We had goals we wanted to achieve this game,” said Lady Cougars head coach Jami Springwater. “We worked on some things that we haven’t worked on or put into game motion yet. They did a very after discussing it yesterday.”
The Class 3A No. 20 Lady Cougars improve to 14-5 with their third straight win and the 2A Lady Riders left with a 1-13 record. One of the Lady Riders and four different Lady Cougars finished the game with double-digit points.
After earning a comfortable lead, the Lady Cougars bench players forgot their defensive assignments which the Lady Riders took advantage of. The Lady Cougars finished the first quarter with an 18-10 lead, but the Lady Riders scored seven unanswered points before Ashlynn Berry buried a 3-pointer to cap the opening quarter. Lilly Chambers scored eight of the Lady Riders’ 10 points to begin the game.
“We were trying a different strategy tonight, learning some new things and we had girls that had missed their responsibility,” said Springwater. “They didn’t know if they were on a man or a zone and that’s what they happened right there. It was just some missed responsibilities.”
The Lady Cougars were able to recollect themselves during the break before the second quarter and came out with a dynamic offense and sound defense. Kylie Eubanks made a trio of 3s and Kelsey Berry pitched in another. Ashlynn Berry hit a pair of field goals and free throws as well, extending the Lady Cougars’ lead to 43-14 entering halftime.
Ashlynn berry scored another five points in the third quarter, but the Lady Cougars’ offense was able to spread the ball around. Five different players for the Lady Cougars in the third quarter. A trio of players for the Lady Riders knocked down a 3 in the third quarter, but the Lady Cougars took a 63-24 lead into the final quarter.
The Lady Cougars’ bench players closed out the final minutes of the game and made up for their defensive lapse in the first quarter. A trio of player buried 3s for the Lady Riders, including Chambers who made one in every quarter of the game.
Eubanks led the game in scoring with 20 points and added on a block, five steals and six rebounds. Emma McCurtain had 17 points and three blocks, eight rebounds, and two assists. Ashlynn Berry and Sierra Winkler, who came off the bench, finished with 15 and 11 points respectively. Chambers led the Lady Riders in scoring behind her 17-point performance.
Hulbert will travel to Westville for their upcoming game for a 6 p.m. tip off Tuesday. Westville is 2-15 coming off a 48-34 loss to Class 2A No. 13 Central Sallisaw.
Keys will travel to Oktaha for a 6 p.m. tip off on Thursday as well. Keys was able to defeat Oktaha 47-42 during their first meeting of the season.
Cougars top Riders: A scoring rampage in the first quarter from Keys quarter allowed the team to sweep Hulbert despite scoring only one point in the third quarter.
The Class 3A Cougars sent the 2A Riders home with a 46-31 loss Friday night, improving the Cougars record to 10-9 and dropping the Riders to 9-9 as both teams prepare for the postseason.
Riley Kimble lit up the scoreboard in the first quarter. He scored 14 of the Cougars’ 21 first-quarter points and knocked down a trio of 3s. Logan Yanez also hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the corner while he was surrounded three defenders. The Cougars took a 21-6 lead into the second quarter. All six of the Riders’ points came from Nolan Edmundson.
“(Kimble) can shoot the 3 pretty well, but tonight he actually put the ball on the floor and pulled up a little and made some jump shots,” said head coach Greg Barnes. “If he can start doing that it will make him much harder to defend.”
The Riders adjusted their defense in the second quarter and slowed Kimble down, but he still managed to sneak in a 3 during the quarter. Gage Barnes buried a pair of 3-pointers and Lane Taylor added another before the half ended where the Cougars held on to a 35-16 lead. Edmundson added on another five points before halftime.
Riders’ head coach Jordan Hill was disappointed in his team’s effort during the first half and found a way to get them adjusted in the second half in preparation for postseason play.
“We told the boys going into halftime, ‘If you’re not running up and down the court, if you’re not sprinting every time, if you’re guys makes an uncontested jump shot, we’re pulling you,” said Hill. “If we see you jog one step, you’re out.’ Once we started pulling guys in and out in the first minutes of the third quarter they started figuring it out.”
The Cougars were held to only a single point from Reed Trimble while the Riders went on a 10-1 scoring run during the quarter.
“I thought we got flat and we lost the intensity we started the game with,” said Barnes. “If we lose that, then we miss some shots and it snowballs on us.”
Fortunately for the Cougars, the built-in lead from their 21-point performance in the first quarter kept the team in the game. Yanez went on to score six points in the final quarter to seal the team’s win over the Riders.
Kimbles’ 17 first-half points were enough to lead the game in scoring. Yanez and Barnes scored nine and eight points respectively. Edmundson finished with the Riders’ team-high 11 points. Ethan Chucklate and Gabe Lewis each scored nine points for the Riders.
Keys will travel to Class 2A No. 18 Oktaha Tuesday night for a rematch against the 10-8 team who is coming off a 72-46 loss to Vian. Keys won the previous matchup against Oktaha 63-38 during their first game of 2020.
Hulbert travels to Class 3A Westville Tuesday night. Westville got the best of Hulbert in a 57-36 win during their previous matchup of the season.
