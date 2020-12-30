Former Sequoyah High School standout Lexy Keys was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Dec. 21.
Keys, who transferred to Oklahoma State after originally signing with University of Texas-Arlington, averaged 10.5 points in two wins over West Virginia and Oklahoma.
Keys scored a season-high 16 points on 6 of 7 overall shooting and connected on all four of her 3-point attempts in the Cowgirls’ 78-73 win over West Virginia. In a 66-53 win over the Sooners on Dec. 15, Keys finished with five points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds.
The Cowgirls are currently 6-2 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 play. In their most recent outing, they defeated North Texas, 82-68, on Dec. 22. They will host Texas Tech on Jan. 2.
Keys is averaging 8.3 points in eight games. She’s shooting 46.7 percent overall from the floor and 41.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Keys has made 14 of her 16 free throw attempts.
Keys finished her career at Sequoyah with 1,806 points, 433 rebounds, 464 assists and 412 steals. She helped lead the Lady Indians to two Class 3A state championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.