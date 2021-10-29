PARK HILL — Keys squared off with the Panama Razorbacks this Friday on senior night and rolled to a 31-0 shutout win.
Keys paid homage to the senior class before the game, Lane Taylor, Drew Morgans, Peyton Williams, Levi Troyer, Jeremiah Clinton, Charles Williams, Parker Sinclair, Bryan Pritchett, and Tyler Petree. Truly a stellar senior class that has led the way for the playoff-vying Keys Cougars.
This was a game that Keys knew they had the advantage coming in, and they came out playing like the better team that they are. Keys opened it up on the very first play, with a 53-yard touchdown run from senior leader Lane Taylor. A missed PAT leaves the score after the opening drive, at 6-0. Keys would come right back after forcing a three-and-out, with Drew Morgans taking the second snap of the drive 42 yards for a score. Another missed PAT made the score 12-0 with still 10 minutes left in the first quarter.
Keys was able to put one more score on the board before the end of the first quarter. This time it was a passing touchdown from Taylor, a seven-yard touchdown pass to Colton Combs. After a third consecutive missed PAT, the score at the end of the first showed Keys on top, 18-0. Keys would add one more rushing touchdown from Taylor from six yards out, but that would be it for the second quarter. Keys would take the lead in to halftime, with a score of 24-0.
The second half was a snooze fest offensively for both sides. Stellar defensive play kept both offenses on the field for short periods of time, and Keys killed themselves with a barrage of penalties in the second half.
Keys was able to first two-second half turnovers, a fumble recovered by Austin Davis in the third, and an interception from Garret Glory in the fourth. Taylor would add his last rushing touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter, this one from 33-yards out. Taylor would account for all but one of Keys five touchdowns on the night with three of them coming on the ground, and one through the air. Keys would hold on without surrendering a single point. The final score would read 31-0, with the Cougars improving to 6-2 on the year, and the Razorbacks falling to 2-7.
Keys Head Coach Adam Hass said he was extremely happy to get a win for the seniors on their last game on their home turf.
“It was awesome,” said Hass. “Being able to pull out a W on a night that honors them and their collection of work over their high school career. At this point, a win is a win, but we know we have got to get better. With playoffs coming soon, we have got to play our best ball every snap of the way. We’ve got to clean things up and be more disciplined against Cascia Hall next Friday.”
Keys will take on Cascia Hall next Friday, Nov. 5 at Cascia Hall at 7 p.m. for the regular season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.