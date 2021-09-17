Keys rolls past Sequoyah, 47-0

PARK HILL — Keys was dominant Friday in a convincing 47-0 win over rival Sequoyah at Jerry Hood Stadium.
The Cougars were able to get started early, and never lost track and maintained the lead throughout the entire game. Keys started the game with the ball and was in the endzone in no time. Cooper Hamilton ran in about a 40-yard scamper on the second play from scrimmage to jump out to an early 7-0 lead.
Keys followed the stellar offensive drive by forcing a turnover on downs but did nothing with the excellent field position from the turnover. A costly holding penalty prevented a touchdown that was called back, and Keys ultimately punted later in the drive. Keys Jeremiah Clinton would force a fumble on the ensuing drive.
Keys struggled offensively to get much going early in the first half but was able to muster up a second touchdown run from Cooper Hamilton, this time from 70 yards out to stretch the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter. This drive coming after Hamilton recovered a Sequoyah fumble inside the 20-yard line. No more scoring in the half left the halftime score of 14-0.
Sequoyah looked ready to make this a game in the second half, coming out with a 50-yard run from scrimmage. Keys would ultimately hold that drive, forcing a Sequoyah interception. The third forced turnover on the night for Keys. The next play from scrimmage saw Lane Taylor take a snap 90-yards almost untouched to the endzone. A missed PAT would make the score 20-0. After this was when Keys started to assert their dominance, causing another Sequoyah fumble, this time the recovery went for a touchdown to make the score 27-0. The ensuing drive, Hamilton recovered his second fumble of the night, which led to Keys Drew Morgans 45-yard rushing touchdown on the next drive to push the score to 33-0.
Finally, in the fourth quarter, Cooper added another rushing touchdown run for the hattrick on the night. The final score of the night saw Senior Peyton Williams breaking off a monster 60-yard touchdown run that showed him breaking a few tackles before bullying his way into the endzone to push the score out to what would ultimately be the final score, 47-0. Coach Adam Hass had some comments on how great it is to blow out a rival at home, along with how he thought his team played on the night.
“It feels awesome,” said Hass. “It’s my first time to be in this rivalry game after not getting to play last year, and I couldn’t have asked for a better atmosphere or performance tonight. Our run game was very successful, and it’s hard to lose when you run the ball like we did. We did make a lot of mistakes, but we faced the adversity and we rose above it tonight and we were able to pull away in the second half.”
With district play coming next week, Hass had some comments on upcoming opponent Vian
“Being 2-0 going into district play is great, but every week is a different challenge,” Hass said. “2-0 is nice, but it is not the end goal, and Vian is Vian. We have to get ready to play them in a what will be a good game next week”
Tahlequah Sequoyah falls to 0-3 on the season and will play Lincoln Christian at home next Friday Sep. 24 at 7:00 p.m. The Keys Cougars jump to 2-0 on the year and will be taking on Vian next Friday on the road at 7:00 p.m. as well.
