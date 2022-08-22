Scrimmages are designed not for winning or losing, score-wise, but for finding the chinks in the armor, the areas team need to work on. Based on that, the three-way scrimmage at Keys Friday night was a success.
"First of all, there is such a thing as winners and losers," Keys head coach Adam Hass said. "Looks like we all got out of this scrimmage without getting anybody hurt, so I'd say we're all winners."
The scrimmage was between the host Keys Cougars, the Stigler Panthers, and the Central Tigers. The junior varsity team from each school began the scrimmage, running both offense and defense against each of the other teams.
The varsity teams followed suit, then each ran a series of game-action plays against each of the other teams.
"We learned about our team," Hass said. "We're learning more about the identity of this team, and what it's gonna be.
"We've got some seniors, some veterans out there in some spots," he said, "and we've got some younger kids out there on the field in places, and we learned where some of our weaknesses are."
When asked what some of the weaknesses were, Hass quickly replied, "All over, you know, all over, I mean, everywhere. I think the biggest thing for us right now is we've gotta keep progressing.
"We have to keep those younger guys we're gonna ask to have a dominant role to keep progressing," he said.
"I thought our big boys up front played better tonight than what I expected," he continued. "That was a pleasant surprise.
"There were a lot of good things tonight," he went on, "a really lot of good things, and, of course, some things that weren't so good, things we gotta fix.
"The good thing is, those things that need fixing, are fixable," Hass said. "I'm pretty positive about it, and I'm actually looking forward to practice on Monday."
The Cougars will scrimmage at Spiro next Friday, then will open their regular season on the road, Sept. 2, when they invade Gore Pirate territory.
"That should be quite a game," Hass said. "A lot of publications have Gore as the number one team in Class A." Game time is 7:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.