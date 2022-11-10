Keys scrimmage turns out all winners

KEYS – In sports, there are winners and losers. That’s just how it is. Sometimes, however, when the game is over, the winners are winners, and the losers are winners.
Such was the case in Keys Thursday afternoon when the Fort Gibson Tigers scrimmaged the Keys Cougars in basketball. Scores were kept on the scoreboard, but only as points of reference. No one actually paid much attention to the scores. In fact, at the end of each quarter, the score reverted to 0-0.
And, when all had been said and done, Keys Head Boys Basketball Coach Greg Barnes made a few observations.
“First, on the bad side, I thought we gave up too much dribble penetration. That’s gotta get better. I thought at times on offense, we settled for a quick shot instead of working the ball and getting penetration," he said. “I thought when we moved the ball tonight, we got a lot of open looks, and we shot the ball well."
He also thought Keys attacked the offensive boards well.
"Several kids played well tonight, and I don’t think I could single out one or two. I thought we played well overall as a team," he said. “Right now, I think we have good depth. I wouldn’t be afraid to play 9-10 kids right now."
Later in the season, that could change, but he believes it’ll get even better.
"I think later in the season I can put any five kids on the floor and still get the job done. One thing I’d like to see is our inside guys get a little more aggressive,” Barnes said.
The Keys Cougars will travel to Pryor on Saturday to play in a multiple team scrimmage.
