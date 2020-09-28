Keys had its season come to a close Monday with a pair of losses to Kansas in a Class 3A Bi-District Tournament in Kansas.
The Lady Cougars, who finish the season at 2-17-1 under head coach Nick Zodrow, managed just one hit and one run Monday in 12-0 and 12-1 losses.
Keys’ only hit and lone run came in the opening frame of the second game when Laine Forrest led off with a double to center field and later crossed home plate on a Kylie Stilwell groundout to third base.
The Lady Comets, who scored six of their runs during the third inning, answered with consecutive three-run innings in the first and second to pull away. They finished with 13 hits.
Maggie Phillips went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for Keys, allowing 12 earned runs on 13 hits. Phillips did not record a strikeout and issued four walks across three innings.
In the opener, Kansas jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, added three runs in the second, and finished with a four-run third. The Lady Comets closed with 12 hits.
The Lady Cougars, who last won on Aug. 20 with a 12-0 win over Holland Hall, end the season on a 12-game losing streak. The other win came against Central Sallisaw on Aug. 14.
