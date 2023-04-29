Keys
The Keys Cougars took care of business during the District Tournament on Friday, April 28. Keys beat Colgate in game one 5-2 before winning game two 9-1.
Game one started off slowly for the Cougars. Keys picked up a run in the first inning after Reed Trimble got things started with a single. He quickly moved to second on an error on the same play. A fielder’s choice on the next play moved Trimble over to third. A Cooper Hamilton sacrifice fly gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead.
Colgate evened the score in the third inning with a bases-loaded walk. An error in the fifth inning gave Colgate a 2-1 lead.
Trimble got things going in the bottom of the fifth inning with a leadoff single. Keys’ shortstop made it to second on an error. Hamilton reached on a hit-by-pitch. An error brought around Trimble and evened up the score at 2-2. Logan Little then gave the Cougars a lead with a single up the middle.
Keys added insurance in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out Trimble picked up his third base hit of the day; a double that brought Quentin Berry around. One batter later, Trenton Nichols brought Trimble around with a double securing the 5-2 game-one win for the Cougars.
In game two the Cougars got off to a much quicker start.
In the top of the second inning a pair of walks set up a pair of runs coming around on a Logan Gamble single. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases before a third made the score 3-0. The Cougars got another free run a batter later when Hamilton was hit by a pitch ending Keys’ second-inning barrage.
Colgate responded with one run in the next inning, but that would be the only run they mustered in game two.
In the top of the fourth, Keys started off with a pair of walks before a passed ball scored Nichols. A single from Bronc Quetone brought in two more runs and gave the Cougars a 7-1 lead.
A pair of runs came around on a Quentin sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning to secure the Cougars’ 9-1 win.
