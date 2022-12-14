Keys senior signs letter of intent

Keys senior Cooper Hamilton signs a national letter of intent to play collegiate baseball for Seminole State College in Seminole. Front row, from left, are: Brandon Hamilton, Cooper Hamilton, and Amy Hamilton. Back Row: Keys Head Baseball Coach Nick Zodrow and Seminole Head Baseball Coach Mac Chambers.
