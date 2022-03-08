The Class 3A State Basketball Playoffs begin early Wednesday morning, and two local teams play in the first two games.
The Keys Lady Cougars kick off the playoffs with a 9:00 a.m. game against #3-ranked Jones, at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds Pavilion, where all the first round games will be played.
Keys Coach Rick Kirkhart said his Lady Cougars would have to play their best ball on Wednesday.
"Jones has some size," he said, "they have a big post, probably about 6-1", and she's good.
"They also have some quickness at guard, and they're very athletic. I think Idabel is probably the best team in the playoffs. Jones isn't Idabel, but they are very good
"We had a flat first half against Kiefer," he continued. "We can't have a half against Jones like we had against Kiefer, and expect to win."
GAME TWO OF THE PLAYOFFS: will pit another local team, the Sequoyah Lady Indians, against #2-ranked Perry, immediately following the Keys-Jones game, approximately 10:30 a.m.
Sequoyah Coach Justin Brown said he didn't know a lot about Perry, but that he was watching film on them at the time of the interview.
"From what I've seen so far, they have a bit of both size and quickness," Brown said. "We're definitely going to have to bring our A-game.
"(Perry) can do a little bit of everything,: he said.
"We'll go over on Tuesday, and get ready to play on Wednesday," he said.
An interesting twist to the bracket is that if Keys wins at 9:00, and Sequoyah wins at 10:30, they will play each other on Friday evening, at 6:30 p.m., at Yukon High School.
The Keys and Sequoyah girls met twice during the regular season. On December 16, at Sequoyah, the Lady Cougars defeated Sequoyah 53-44. On January 28, at Keys, the Lady Indians defeated Keys 55-40.
The other four teams on the same side of the bracket as Keys and Sequoyah are Lincoln Christian, Luther, Bethel, and Idabel.
The other side of the bracket includes OK Christian School, Vinita, Community Christian, Washington, Marlow, Roland, Kingston, and Millwood.
