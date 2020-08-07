KEYS - Sports are coming back, and softball will be one of the first to return.
Since seasons were cut short last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many fans are elated to learn competition will be underway again soon.
Keys softball players are just as ready to return to the field. This year will be slightly different, however, as many adjustments have been made to ensure the safety and health of all the players.
"We're trying to require as many precautions as we can," said Nick Zodrow, Keys softball head coach. "We take their temperature, do contact tracing and ask them basic questions over their health. We wear masks while practicing indoors, and we will be encouraging members in the crowds to social distance. We're just trying to do the best we can."
They have added hand sanitizer to team dugouts and are making sure players are thoroughly washing their hands before and after games. They currently are not wearing masks outside.
As for the season, Zodrow hopes his team can build on the foundation set last year. The past season may not have ended the way they wished it would have, but their expectations are high moving forward.
"We have five returning starters from last year, and we have to build off last season," said Zodrow. "Last season didn't go exactly how we wanted, but our expectations for this one are high. If we're better defensively and make less errors, we will be competitive and give ourselves a chance to win. If we give teams easy outs, it will be a long season."
Zodrow mentioned two players in particular whom he believes will make a tremendous difference on the field. He said if they're playing well, the entire team should be playing well.
"Laney Forrest will hit in the leadoff and play center field. She's a great kid, plays hard and brings great effort every day. Reagan Hammons will hit in the middle of the lineup, and she can swing it with the best of them," he said.
Keys softball opens Aug 10 with a home game against Vian.
