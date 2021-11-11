The Keys Cougars are looking to rebound in a big way against the Eufaula Ironheads in the first round of the playoffs after their loss to Cascia Hall in the season finale, 42-22. Keys struggled a bit offensively but picked it up in the second half and the defensive play followed suit. Those are all positives' Keys can hope to build off heading into week one of the playoffs.
The Ironheads are coming off a regular season that saw them going 9-1, with their only loss coming to Vian in week one, 34-27. The Ironheads are currently riding a nine-game winning streak and carrying a lot of momentum heading into the matchup on Friday. The Cougars best chance is to milk the clock with long drives with Lane Taylor on the ground and keep the ball out of the Ironheads hands as much and as long as possible.
Keys Head Coach Adam Hass had this to say about the upcoming matchup with the Ironheads.
"Eufaula is a great team," said Hass. "They have the opportunity to be explosive on offense and they are very sound on defense. They may be the most well-rounded team we have faced all year. But that is to be expected when you are in the playoffs, every team has earned it and every team is good. Should be a good one."
Keys will travel to Eufaula on Friday, Nov. 12 to take on the Ironheads in the first round of the playoffs at 7:00 p.m.
