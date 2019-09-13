LINCOLN, Arkansas - Keys got throttled by non-district opponent Lincoln Friday night. Keys drops to 0-2 to start the season after a 41-13 loss in Arkansas. The team’s offense showed some big-play potential but too often hurt themselves with penalties and put quarterback Lane Taylor under constant pressure.
The Cougars’ first offensive drive looked promising with a Colby Nottingham 25-yard run followed by a scramble from Taylor to bring the ball to the opponent’s 28-yard line. However, back-to-back tackles for loss and a false start penalty pushed the Cougars back to the 37-yard line. Their first drive was capped by a dropped pass in the endzone on fourth down.
The Wolves’ first offensive drive ended in a punt after going three and out, but the team found a spark after picking off a pass from Taylor and bringing it to the 15-yard line. Nottingham stuffed the running back at the goal line, but the Wolves were able to score during their next play.
After trailing 28-0 with under a minute in the first half, the Cougars were able to drive down the field to get the team’s first touchdown. Nottingham dropped the kickoff but was able to recover and run the ball to the opponent’s 46-yard line. Bryce Sanders’ 15-yard run accompanied by a facemask penalty pushed the ball further into the Wolves territory. Taylor scrambled to set up Sanders for a 14-yard rushing touchdown with only 15 seconds left on the clock to trail 28-7 going into halftime.
A catch that ended with a toe tap in the back of the endzone pushed the Wolves ahead 34-7 to start the second half, but Sanders responded with a 66-yard run to give the Cougars their second touchdown of the game but a missed PAT made them trail 34-13. Sanders caught a 34-yard pass during the team’s next drive, but Taylor and the center fumbled the following snap in the red zone.
Despite the loss, head coach Mel Maxfield believes the team improved during their second non-district game.
“I thought we actually took a step forward even though we don have anything to show for it,” Maxfield said. “I thought we played better with more intensity and that gives me hope for us. These non-district game don’t affect how our season goes. Of course, everyone wants their season to go 10-0, but our goal is to go to the playoffs. We do have a goal to win the district, but we’re not quite where we need to be, but we are closing the gap on it. I really like our kid’s attitude and effort; we just need to execute a little better.”
Keys looks to earn a win when they host Roland Friday night before starting district play on the 27th against their rival Sequoyah. Kick-off for the game against Roland starts at 7 p.m.
