Keys continued to play as a spoiler and continued its march in the OSSAA Class 2A Playoffs Friday.
This time, the Cougars stunned Cascia Hall, 16-14, in Tulsa. Keys was coming off a 50-26 come-from-behind win at Hugo last week in the opening round where it scored the final 43 points.
The Cougars improve to 5-7 overall under first-year head coach Adam Hass. Keys, who dropped its first four games of the season, fell to Cascia Hall, 34-21, to close the regular season on Nov. 6 in Park Hill.
"From the beginning of the season I looked at this team and these coaches and thought we had the potential to do some good stuff this year," Hass said. "I knew it was going to be a process and we needed some time. We took our lumps early on and had some learning experiences. We've been battle tested and nothing for this team has been easy this year. We've fought adversity and kept working through it. We've overcome so much and it's awesome. It's amazing."
Cooper Hamilton recovered a kickoff inside the Cascia Hall 10-yard line in the third quarter that set up a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Lane Taylor and extended Keys' lead to 16-7. The TD came after a 28-yard field goal by Gage Barnes that gave the Cougars the lead for good.
Cascia Hall's only lead came during the second quarter on touchdown run. The Commandos took a 7-6 lead into halftime.
"Ball control was a big key for us tonight," Hass said. "We came out tonight with the goal of being the more physical football team. A lot like last week, it was a total team effort. We had guys step up tonight that hadn't had significant reps before. I'm super proud of this entire team."
Keys scored the game's first points on a Garin Barnes' 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
The Cougars will remain on the road in round three on Friday, Nov. 27 when they visit seventh-ranked Beggs. Beggs defeated Morris, 50-6, Friday.
"I don't know a whole about them but I know they've got some cats," Hass said of Beggs.
