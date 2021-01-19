Keys won its fourth game in a stretch of five days Tuesday, defeating Hulbert, 72-43, in Hulbert.
The Lady Cougars, ranked eighth in Class 3A, went into Tuesday's contest fresh off a 67-53 upset of fourth-ranked Adair Monday in Park Hill.
Tuesday's win is the fourth straight for the Lady Cougars and first-year head coach Rick Kirkhart after they suffered their first loss of the season to 2A No. 12 Central Sallisaw on Jan. 12.
"The girls have been playing really well," Kirkhart said. "They've been working hard in practice and doing what it takes to win. Last night's game [Adair] was definitely a pivotal game for us, and we needed to win a game like that against a great program."
The win against Hulbert is the second this season for Keys. The Lady Cougars defeated the Lady Riders, 69-30, in Park Hill on Dec. 17.
"Tonight was a game that we pretty much knew going in...Hulbert's down a little bit, but I think they've improved tremendously from the last time we played them. We got everybody in the game and played well, even though we're exhausted from playing four games in five days. We'll rest tomorrow with a short shootaround and get ready for Thursday. We need to get our legs back."
Guards Kylie Eubanks and Ashlynn Berry got Keys off to a fast start on Tuesday, combining for 20 first quarter points and helping the Lady Cougars jump out to a 24-12 lead. Eubanks knocked down two 3-pointers and had 12 of her game-high 24 points in the first, while Berry added eight points on two field goals and four free throws.
The Lady Cougars, who move to 10-1 overall on the season, led 41-19 at halftime and 63-37 at the end of three quarters.
Berry finished with 16 points, while Sierra Winkler was also in double figures with 14.
Eubanks, Berry and Winkler have the perfect trio for Kirkhart over the course of the season. They are averaging a combined 51.7 points per game.
"They can play for anybody," Kirkhart said. "Those three girls are really complementing each other and they've got some good chemistry."
Brea Lamb and Gabby Cook both finished in double figures for Hulbert, who fall to 3-9 under first-year head coach Joseph McClure. Lamb scored 12 of her team-high 19 points in the first half, including nine in the opening quarter. Cook buried four 3-pointers and added 12 points.
In the Monday upset of Adair, Eubanks and Berry combined for 48 points and eight 3-pointers. Eubanks led all scorers with 28 points and scored 15 of her points in the third quarter, while Berry added 20 points, 10 of those in the opening eight minutes.
The Lady Cougars, who also received 12 points from Winkler, outscored Adair, 45-23, over the third and fourth quarters.
Keys and Hulbert will both continue play Thursday in the Chouteau Tournament.
Cougars top Riders in OT: Levi Troyer grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a shot with 1.6 seconds left to lift 3A No. 13 Keys to a thrilling 54-52 overtime win over 2A 13th-ranked Hulbert Tuesday in Hulbert.
Hulbert sent the game into overtime on a shot beyond the half-court line by Ethan Chuculate at the sound of the buzzer.
The Cougars, playing their fourth game in five days, improve to 9-2 overall on the season under head coach Greg Barnes, while the Riders slip to 7-2 under head coach Jordan Hill.
"It's been a brutal schedule for us and it doesn't get a lot better," said Barnes, whose team suffered a 70-56 home loss to 3A No. 6 Adair on Monday. "We get tomorrow off and then we go play in a tournament for three days."
Levi Williams led the Cougars with 20 points and opened overtime with consecutive baskets. Keys never trailed in overtime. Williams scored 14 of his points in the first half on seven field goals.
"Levi had a good night and had two big baskets to start the overtime period to put us up by four," Barnes said. "[Hulbert] had a lot of momentum and we come out and win the tip and get it inside to him and he gets a basket right off and then another basket right after that."
Chuculate finished with a game-high 22 points and connected on five 3-pointers. Joining Chuculate in double figures for Hulbert was Aiden Sanchez, who closed with 13 points.
Keys also received 13 points from Gage Barnes.
The loss snaps a three-game win streak for the Riders, who defeated Okay on the road Monday, 71-47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.