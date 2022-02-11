The Keys Cougar basketball teams both pulled from behind, Friday at home, to claim heart-stopping victories over Vian, 54-45 for the Lady Cougars, and 44-38 for the Cougars.
The Lady Cougars got off to a slow start against Vian's Lady Wolverines, trailing 9-5 at the end of the first quarter.
But, as Coach Rick Kirkhart, and senior forward Sierra Winkler both said later, the girls never quit competing, and had a fire in their eyes.
Spectators couldn't see that far, however, and were most likely starting to feel uneasy when the four point lead turned into seven by halftime, 24-17.
The Lady Cougars continued to fight and claw throughout the third stanza, but were unsuccessful in the bid for a comeback, losing yet another point to Vian, leaving eight minutes to play with Keys trailing by eight, 36-28.
Then came the fourth period. Winkler took charge of the game, and the rest of the team responded in kind. Kylie Eubanks began to feed off Winkler's desire, and between the two of them, and the increased defense, rebounding, and increased overall play, the Lady Cougars slowly erased the deficit until, with 3:23 left in the game, a Eubanks' shot dropped, giving Keys its first lead of the game, 31-30.
From that point until just over a minute remained on the clock, the lead changed hands almost every possession. Just shy of the 1:00 mark, the Lady Cougars made two baskets in a row, and followed that up with a pair of free throws, and the rest is history.
When everyone had recovered, and the final buzzer had sounded, the scoreboard told the tale, Keys Lady Cougars 54, Vian Lady Wolverines 45.
Winkler and Eubanks provided all the offensive firepower in the fourth quarter, with Winkler pouring in 15, and Eubanks chipping in 10.
Winkler took high-point honors in the game with 22, and Eubanks finished with 17. Ashlyn Radomski added eight, Allie Eubanks claimed five, and Kylie Stilwell had two.
"We knew going in that we were going to have to play well tonight," Coach Kirkhart said. "My hat's off to Vian, they did a very good job tonight.
"They played really hard, they played that 2-3 zone, and they played it the way you're supposed to play it," he said.
"My girls really fought hard tonight," he added. "We're still not 100%, we're still trying to get over COVID, so tonight was a really big win for us, get us ready for the next game, and get us ready for the playoffs.
"Sierra Winkler was our everything tonight," he continued. "I gave her the game ball, she was the key to our success tonight."
The Lady Cougars, 12-4, shot 19-of-24 free throws, including Winkler's 10-for-11. They will host Central Sallisaw Monday night in their final regular season game, It will be Senior Night at Keys.
Keys will host Districts the 18th and 19th. The Lady Cougars will play Beggs on Saturday, time is TBA.
Cougars Ice Win In Final Minutes: The Cougars also had to play catchup much of the night, falling behind 11-7 in the first quarter.
They managed to rally back in the second, as five Cougars combined for 12 points, while holding Vian to seven, and giving Keys a 19-18 at intermission.
The back-and-forth game went back in the third quarter, when Keys could only muster four points, and the Wolverines scored eight to regain the lead, 26-23, going into the final whirlwind fourth.
As the final eight minutes began to tick off, and both teams trying, but failing to gain an advantage, Michael Mose apparently decided enough was enough. In the last quarter, Mose dialed long distance three times, and drove inside once to score 11 points, most of those with less than half a quarter to play.
Three other Cougars combined for 10 more points, including a 4-of-5 performance at the charity stripe, to put the game away.
Mose finished with a game-high 13 points, the only Cougar in double figures, Five other Cougars contributed to the scoring, including Reed Trimble with nine, Levi Hood with eight, Lane Taylor and Garin Barnes each with six, and Josiah Wolff with two.
"Michael was huge in that fourth quarter," Coach Greg Barnes said. "I sound like a broken record, but the kids are playing well, we're just not getting some of our shots to fall.
"It's kinda frustrating when you know you're getting good shots, and they're just not falling," he said. "When those miss, especially the first shot, it kinda dictates the best of the game.
"They miss the first one, and they're thinking about that the rest of the time," he continued. "A good shooter just goes on and doesn't think about those, he just keeps doing what he knows how to do.
"A lot of times, things like that carry over to defense," Barnes said. "Fortunately, our kids don't do that. They keep fighting on defense, trying to stay close, and hopefully it will all come around at the end."
"Garin has been doing a really good job on the boards. The last few games he's been real close to double figure rebounds," he said. ""Other guys have been stepping up, taking charges, blocking shots, really playing hard. Josiah Wolff is just a sophomore, but he's doing really good. He has a chance of being a really good shooter, he just needs a little more confidence."
The Cougars are 13-7 as they prepare for Central on Monday.
Cougars Win Battle Of Big Cats: The Keys basketball teams traveled to Sallisaw, Thursday night, where they took on, and defeated the Central Lions and Lady Lions.
The Lady Cougars started the evening with a 57-19 demolishing of Central.
Coach Rick Kirkhart said they knew it should be an easy game for the Lady Cougars. "But give Central credit," he said. "They really played hard, and made us play hard. The score doesn't show it, but the game was really closer than it looks."
ten different Lady Cougars scored in the game, led by Kylie Winkler with 14 and Sierra Winkler with 13.
Allie Eubanks and Kylie Stilwell each had seven, Ashlyn Radomski had six, Hayden Thomas and Jaedyn Scott each had three, and Erica Ward and Sarah Kelley each had two.
The Cougars had yet another heart-stopper, but won on a layup with :20 left on the clock when Garni Barnes hit Reed Trimble on a backdoor cut to put the Cougars up by one.
Barnes led the Cougars with 12 points, Trimble checked in with nine, Levi Hood finished with six, Josiah Wolff had four, and Colton Combs added two.
"We were in a back and forth battle<\" Coach Greg Barnes said. "Reed hit a short runner to put us up at the half.
"They put together a little run coming out from the half, and got up on us by six. Garin hit a three to keep us close and then he hit a two from the elbow to get us to within one going into the fourth.
"They held the lead until the layup with 20 seconds left," he said.
