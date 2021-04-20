Keys had a good mix of effective hitting and pitching Monday and swept Pocola in a doubleheader in Pocola.
Lane Taylor combined for four hits and five RBIs in the Cougars’ 14-1 and 10-0 wins, while pitchers Rhett Walker, Reed Trimble and Bronc Quetone allowed just three hits over 11 innings and combined for 16 strikeouts.
Keys improved to 10-6 overall and 5-4 in District 3A-7 under head coach Nick Zodrow.
In Monday’s opener, Cooper Hamilton went 2 for 4 at the plate and drove in a team-high four runs. Hamilton delivered a three-run homer to left field in the fourth inning that put Keys up 7-1.
Hamilton was one of six players to finish with at least two hits. Grant Stricker led with three hits, while Walker, Trimble, Taylor and Colton Combs each finished with two. Trimble had a pair of doubles and three runs scored, and Walker, Taylor and Combs knocked in two runs apiece.
The Cougars, who also had a double from Combs and Garret Glory, closed with 15 hits and scored seven of their runs during the sixth inning.
Walker and Quetone allowed just one hit in six innings. Walker picked up the win as the starter and didn’t give up a hit in five innings while striking out eight. Quetone allowed one hit and recorded a strikeout in 0.2 innings of relief.
In the nightcap, Taylor paced the lineup with three RBIs, two of those coming on a two-run double to left field in the third inning that gave the Cougars a 3-0 lead. Taylor went 2 for 3 and also scored two runs.
Keys, who finished with five hits and scored nine of its runs in the third and fourth innings, also got a 2 for 3 performance from Walker. Walker had a double and two runs scored.
Trimble tossed a complete-game shutout, giving up two hits across five innings. Trimble collected seven strikeouts and issued one walk.
The Cougars will be at home Thursday and Friday. They face Chouteau Thursday at 4:30 p.m., and take on Roland at 3 p.m. Friday.
