Keys pushed its win streak to six games Saturday as eleven different players finished in the scoring column to lift the Cougars past Gore, 66-30, in Park Hill.
The Class 3A No. 14 Cougars, now 8-1 under head coach Greg Barnes, connected on eight 3-pointers and were led by Riley Kimble’s game-high 14 points. It’s the second win in two days for Keys, who defeated Vian, 53-42, Friday in Park Hill.
Kimble scored nine of his points in the first half and knocked down four 3s in the contest. Levi Williams was also in double figures with 11 points and also had nine of his points in the first half. The Cougars led 37-16 at halftime after outscoring Gore, 22-7, in the second quarter.
Keys received seven points from Lane Taylor, while Reed Trimble added six. Gage Barnes, Levi Troyer and Dyllan Lindsey each had five points.
The Cougars hosted fourth-ranked Adair Monday and will visit 2A No. 13 Hulbert Tuesday in a 7:30 p.m. start.
Lady Cougars pull away in second half: Keys outscored Gore 25-7 in the third quarter and rolled to a 61-37 win Saturday to win its second game in as many days.
The 3A No. 9 Lady Cougars improved to 9-1 under first-year head coach Rick Kirkhart. They were coming off a 75-57 home win over Vian on Friday.
Kylie Eubanks led all scorers with 20 points, 13 of those coming during the third quarter. Sierra Winkler followed with 17 points, and Ashlynn Berry finished with 13. Berry had 28 points and canned eight 3-pointers in Friday’s win over Vian.
Keys hosted fourth-ranked Adair Monday. The Lady Cougars will be on the road Tuesday when they take on Hulbert in a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.