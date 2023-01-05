The Keys Cougars and Lady Cougars had opposite results in the opening round of the Warner Invitational Tournament Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars found the Eufaula girls too much to handle, and lost 45-21. The Cougars overpowered Spiro from the get-go, advancing in the winners’ bracket with a 66-37 victory.
The Lady Cougars started out on the wrong foot, dropping the first quarter 11-6, and it just got worse from there. A scoreless second by the Keys girls put them behind 21-6 at halftime.
Eufaula claimed the third period as well,17-6, but finally, Keys won the fourth, 9-7, but it was much too little, much too late.
Erica Ward led Keys with eight points, followed closely by Bailey Davis with six. Elizabeth Holland finished with two, and the following girls each had one: Ashlyn Radomski, Jaylyn Callaway, Kenlee Comer, and Madison Hood.
The Lady Cougars will change location on Friday, playing the Warner/Liberty loser at 7 p.m. in the Ronnie Hales Gymnasium.
The Cougars fired out shooting, collecting 17 points in the first eight minutes, while holding Spiro to nine. But it was the second quarter that really put distance between the Cougars and Spiro. The Cougars ripped the net for 24 points, while their intense defense held Spiro to 10. What that looked like on the scoreboard was 41 Keys, 19 Spiro.
The second half didn’t get any prettier, either, and the game ended 66-37, Keys.
Garin Barnes and Reed Trimble shared high-point honors with 15 each, the only Cougars in double figures. Eight other Cougars scored, including Josiah Wolff eight, Trenton Nichols seven, Bronc Quetone five, Colton Combs, Grant Stricker, and Austin Davis each with four, and Tae Muskrat and Joe Green each with two.
Friday, the Cougars will face the Morris/Warner winner at 7 p.m. in the Warner Event Center.
