After rallying to tie the game at 2-2, Keys softball lost to the Adair Warriors on a walk-off on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The Lady Cougars were quickly down 2-0 after the first inning, but a fourth-inning rally gave KHS a chance. Emmalyn Warren brought in the first run on a single before Paige Foreman drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly.
After two and a half scoreless innings the Warriors struck. In the bottom of the seventh inning, nothing went right for the Lady Cougars. After a lead-off single, a walk, and an error, a hit-by-pitch gave the Warriors the winning run.
Kallie Dougherty led the way for the Lady Cougars with a pair of hits in three at-bats and a run scored.
The Lady Cougars will be back in action at 11:30 a.m. in tournament action on Thursday, Sept. 7. They will also play at 2:30 p.m.
