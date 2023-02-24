'Keys' to success: Father-son coaching duo enjoy collaboration

When it comes to the game of basketball, the Keys family knows a thing or two.
The father-and-son duo of coaches Billy and Dakota Keys bring their passion for kids and basketball to Woodall School.
Billy Keys, who has been an educator and coach at Woodall since 1998, watched his son Dakota graduate and start work with his first coaching duties in 2022, also at Woodall. These two bring their knowledge to the students of Woodall not only in the basketball drills, but in the relationships they build, and the work ethic they instill.
Billy played basketball in high school and was also offered a collegiate scholarship to play basketball. He grew up watching a lot of his favorite teams and learning from role models such as his high school coach. Dakota is an avid lover of sports. During his years at Sequoyah High School, he was a member of the Indians football, basketball, and baseball teams. This father and son both have a passion for the game of basketball and seeing kids reach their full potential and experience success.
Billy enjoys the teaching aspect of basketball.
"I like seeing where kids end up. I want them to know they can go through adversity and know there will be success at the end," he said.
Dakota said his favorite part of coaching is being able to build relationships and be a role model for kids.
"Our rural school is a safe place. Here kids learn to be disciplined in their sport but also the responsibility that comes with being an athlete like doing good in the classroom. I can coach them hard but also be there for them as a mentor," he said.
Billy attributes the success his program has had to Greg Barnes, a former head basketball coach at Woodall who now coaches the Keys High School boys' basketball program.
"Coach Barnes had a good work ethic and established that mentality in everyone. We all had the same philosophy. I was able to take over a good program because of that," Keys said.
When thinking about working with your parents, most might shy away from the idea. Dakota has always wanted to coach with his dad.
"I've learned everything I know from him. I ask for a lot of his advice. The moment you think you know everything, you stop growing," he said.
Billy appreciates the newness Dakota has brought to the program.
"The relationships he builds are refreshing. Dakota stays caught up with the changes in the game and technology and that has helped me. Kids are just drawn to him," he said.
Another thing that can be said of "Coach K," as the kids call Dakota, is that he has great taste in shoes.
"My wife told me I was definitely going to have to up my shoe game," Billy said of his son's taste in shoes.
One thing the two felt strongly about was having each other as a resource. Having someone to collaborate with who has so much knowledge, they both said, helps make them better coaches.
The Woodall basketball program is no stranger to success. The seventh- and eighth-grade program has many ORES gold balls under its belt. Most recently was the win that gave them the title of Division 1 girls' champions in February at the ORES state tournament. Their coach has a few things he thinks are crucial to being successful in the game of basketball.
"We challenge kids to work hard and work through adversity. We have good kids and good parents that allow us to coach them to do things right. Having an us versus me mentality is important," he said.
Both coaches stress the importance of fundamentals, along with mental toughness. They agree the challenge is getting kids to reach a vision the coach might see, but they may not.
"If you want to play you have to learn to play defense. Defense shows character and is not glamorous," said the elder Keys.
