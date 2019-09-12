Keys has to brush off last Friday’s 14-41 loss to Checotah before traveling to Lincoln, Arkansas Friday night.
Lincoln won its season opener, 57-7, against Westville last Friday.
The Wolves’ defense will present a challenge for the Cougars’ offense. The Wolves earned a safety at the beginning of the game. Their defense also picked off one of the Yellowjackets’ only pass attempts and forced four fumbles. The Yellowjackets’ offense was limited to only 149 total yards.
Junior linebacker Audie Ramsey will be a played Keys will need to game plan around. Ramsey’s awareness and athleticism allowed him to recover a fumbled snap when he jumped the snap count.
The Cougars will have to contain the Wolves’ starting junior quarterback, Tyler Brewer, to have a chance to win on the road. Brewer picked apart the Yellowjackets’ defense last week. He showed off his mobility and arm strength with his 40 and 16-yard touchdown passes to begin the game.
Senior running back Christian Sellers consistently moved the chains for the Wolves. Sellers made back to back 25-yard runs to put Brewer in position to throw another touchdown pass. Sellers also made a 24-yard touchdown run.
Keys will look to limit Checotah’s big-play potential Friday night. The Wolves passed for 116 yards and rushed for 212 yards in their season opener. Cougars’ Bryce Sanders and Lane Taylor will look to make some big plays to combat the Wolves’ offense. Sanders rushed for 120 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run, and Taylor threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Sanders in last week’s loss. However, the Cougars will need to improve from their 1-10 third down conversion rate to have a chance at beating the Wolves.
