Keys tops Hulbert thanks to an offensive explosion

HULBERT -- Keys traveled to Hulbert and left with its first win since defeating Salina 8-0 in August.
Keys' scoring run in the fifth inning pushed themselves ahead of Hulbert to seal a 7-2-win Tuesday afternoon.
After two scoreless innings, the Lady Cougars pulled ahead of the Lady Riders with a 2-1 lead in the third inning. The Lady Cougars' Trinity Ward hit a single that led to Laine Forrest and Megan Lair to scoring runs at the top of the third inning.
The Lady Riders' Kaitlyn Moore responded with a single of her own, which allowed Haylee Mullins cross home plate. Savanna Hamby stole home plate to tie the game in the fourth inning.
The Lady Cougars went on a scoring spree in the fifth inning to pull away from the Lady Riders. The team scored five runs to take a commanding 7-2 lead. Jaedyn Scott and Forrest scored before Reagan Hammon's home run sent her and Ward home to take control of the game. Kylie Stillwell stole home plate before the end of the inning.
"We have the capability at the top of our lineup to do some things like that," Lady Cougars' head coach Nick Zodrow said. "We've swung it well at times, we just had to break the cycle of losing. Hopefully, we can build on it. There is no such thing as a bad win."
The Lady Riders' four errors in the fifth inning put the Lady Cougars' in position to take charge of the game.
"I'm trying to put their focus past this game and to learn from their mistakes to try and move on hitting and defensive wise," Lady Riders' head coach Bobby Teehee said.
Ward's three RBIs were enough to lead the game. Forrest earned a pair of runs and hits to lead the Lady Cougars in both categories. Maggie Phillips threw four strikeouts and only one walk against the Lady Riders.
Moore hit the team's only RBI. Hamby and Lilly Chambers each earned two hits for the Lady Riders. Jessi Gladd threw four strikeouts and did not give up a walk during her time on the pitcher's mound.
Keys is 2-17 after the win. The Lady Cougars host Roland Monday at 4 p.m.
Hulbert falls to 8-10 overall. The Lady Riders will host Panama on senior night Thursday in a 5 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.