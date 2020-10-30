The Keys Cougars improve to 3-6 on the season after a 27-14 win in Panama Friday night.
Both teams exchanged punts to start the game. Panama broke the scoreless tie with 3:26 left in the first quarter.
Keys answered halfway through the second quarter with a Cooper Hamilton touchdown run.
Panama concerted on fourth down via fake punt. The Cougar defense was able to force a punt on the next series. Cooper Hamilton found Gage Barnes to move the ball to the Panama fifteen yard line with six seconds before halftime. Barnes converted on a 32 yard field goal attempt to put Keys up by three at halftime.
Panama recovered a Keys' fumble on the first play after the second half kickoff. The Razorbacks scored from two yards out to take the lead 14-10 three minutes into the second half.
Keys had a 57 yard touchdown called back due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the ensuing drive. The Cougars did manage to find the end zone on a nine yard run by Joel Scott. A bad snap on the extra point led to Gage Barnes finding Levi Troyer in the end zone for a two point conversion. Keys led 18-14 halfway through the third quarter.
Colby Nottingham recovered a Panama fumble on the ensuing Razorback drive. Cooper Hamlilton followed a Joel Scott block to find the end zone for the second time. Keys led 24-14 after a failed extra point.
Garren Barnes blocked a Panama punt on the next drive. Gage Barnes recovered and returned the ball to the Razorback 25 yard line. Gage would cap off the drive with a 38 yard field goal extending the Cougar lead to thirteen early in the fourth quarter but that would end the scoring.
"We had some guys out but we were in better shape than we were against Roland and Spiro," said Keys Head Coach Adam Hass.
Panama falls to 3-6 on the season and will travel to Roland next week to finish the regular season.
Keys will host district leading Cascia Hall next Friday night to close out the regular season. The Commandos' only loss came in week two to Holland Hall. Cascia Hall upset Vian earlier this season 7-6.
