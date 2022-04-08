KEYS TOPS RIVAL: Cougars keep Indians winless in 14-9 win

"That's real baseball," Sequoyah Coach Eric Kirkpatrick said, following the Indians' 14-9 loss to the Keys Cougars on Friday at Sequoyah High School. "It was back-and-forth, and finally, someone won."
The Cougars pounced on Sequoyah early, pushing home a run in the first inning. The Indians tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the frame.
Keys retook the lead in the top of the second, but Sequoyah regained it in the bottom, scoring five, and taking a 6-1 lead.
The third inning was uneventful, but in the fourth, the Cougars rallied for two more runs, knotting the score at 6-6. Sequoyah took the test again with a run in the bottom of the fourth: Indians 7, Cougars 6.
By now, anyone who may have already left the game, but was following on GameChanger, was most likely thinking they'd left too soon.
The Keys boys came alive in the fifth, chasing home four runs, and re-retaking the lead, 10-7.
This time the home team couldn't answer, and the score remained 10-7.
The Cougars rang up three more tallies in the sixth, held off a charge by the Indians in the bottom of the sixth, added their 14fh run in the seventh, and withstood a desperate comeback attempt by the Indians in the seventh, and the game ended only as a game such as that should: on a pickoff play that turned into a pickle, and eventually ended in the final out.
Reed Trimble, Bronc Quetone, and Conner Lee each had two RBIs in the game for the Cougars. Lee had the Cougars' only extra base hit, a double.
Nate Edens started on the mound for Keys, but gave way to Lee after four innings. Edens allowed seven runs, walked four, and fanned six.
Lee put out the fire in the fifth, saving the game for Edens, striking out three of the five batters he faced, walking one, and plunking one.
Keys Coach Nick Zodrow said, after the game, a win is always good.
"We walked right batters, and hit three more, and we made five errors," Zodrow said, "so I consider ourselves fortunate to be here now.
"We have a full schedule next week," he continued. "We're fifth in district right now, and we have four district games next week, three on the road.
"Monday and Tuesday we have a home-and-home with Roland, they'll be at our place Tuesday," he said.
"Thursday, we make up one at Spiro, and Friday we go to Henryetta, '' Zodrow said. The Cougars are now 7-7.
Sequoyah Coach Kirkpatrick said he told his boys he was proud of them, how they keep improving, and how they played against Keys.
"These boys just work hard to get better," Kirkpatrick said. "Sammie Girty hit the ball well for us tonight."
Monday the Indians travel to Vinita, and Tuesday, Vinita comes to Sequoyah. On Thursday, Salina comes to town for a double header.
