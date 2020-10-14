The Keys Cougars look to extend their current two game win streak Friday night at Roland. Keys is coming off of a 35-6 win over Heavener and Roland comes off a 39-20 loss to Spiro.
Keys (2-4) and Roland (3-3) share three common opponents. Both teams have suffered losses by Vian and Wilburton by comparable margins. Roland defeated Pocola 38-0 while Keys beat the Indians 58-8.
The running game for Keys has been a bright spot in recent weeks. Colby Nottingham and Joel Scott have evolved into an exceptional tandem in the backfield. The connection between quarterback Lane Taylor and receiver Gage Barnes also seems to grow from week to week.
The Cougar defense has also been dominant since their loss to Vian. Keys has allowed only fourteen points the last two weeks and added a defensive touchdown by Levi Troyer.
Roland is the biggest school in class 2A based on enrollment with roughly ninety more students than Keys.
“They’re a bigger school but I think we match up well and I think it’s going to be a good game,” said head coach Adam Hass.
The Roland offense is led by their offensive line and three year starter Everette Bergwell. Bergwell is a 6’2” 280 pound senior tasked with protecting quarterback Paxton Pitts. The Ranger defense runs a 4-4 scheme that relies on the strength of Bergwell and the defensive line.
