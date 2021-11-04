The Keys Cougars, (6-2), travel to Tulsa this week to take on the Commandos of Cascia Hall, (6-3), for the regular season finale. Keys is riding a current two-game winning streak and hope to keep that positive momentum going into the playoffs. Cascia Hall is coming off a 21-point win over common opponent Roland. Keys and Cascia Hall have both played extremely well this season and are both vying for a playoff spot.
Keys will look to ride their two work horses they have counted on all season in Lane Taylor, and Cooper Hamilton on offense. Cooper Hamilton is coming off an injury in last week’s game that prevented him from finishing the game, so Keys will look to have him returning this weekend and for the playoffs upcoming in the following weeks.
As to how the Cougars are preparing for the Commandos, Keys head Coach Adam Hass had this to say about their upcoming opponent in Cascia Hall.
“Cascia Hall is the best team we have probably faced since Vian,” said Hass. “They do not have any individual weaknesses and they are extremely well coached. We are going to have to come out and play our best ball in a while, which is important with playoffs coming up anyways. This should be a good one on Friday.”
This Friday, the Cougars and Commandos square off in Cascia Hall on Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m.
