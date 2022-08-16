The Keys Lady Cougars have not fared well on the softball diamond this season. They righted that Tuesday night at home in a big way, defeating Warner 21-13.
The Lady Cougars had 20 hits in the game, including a triple by Kylie Forrest, and doubles by Emmalee Hodge and Maddie Hamby, and a pair of doubles by Paige Foreman.
Warner scored one in the first inning, but the Lady Cougars fired back with three in the bottom of the inning.
Warner added three in the second, taking a 4-3 lead. Keys regained the lead, 5-4, with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, but the lead was short-lived.
In the top of the third, Warner pushed four runs across to regain the lead, 8-5. The Lady Cougars scored one in the third to close the gap to 8-6.
Neither team scored in the fourth inning, but Warner picked up a run in the fifth, taking a 9-6 lead. The Lady Cougars closed to within one, 9-8, with a pair of runs in the fifth, but Warner added four more in the sixth, now leading 13-8.
That's when the Lady Cougars got their bats out. They scored three before they had an out. Six more Keys runs were posted before out number two, giving the Lady Cougars a 17-13 lead, but they weren't through.
A couple of singles, a double, and another single chased four more runs across for the final score, 21-13.
Foreman was the leading offensive Lady Cougar, getting four hits, including the two doubles, knocking in five runs, and scoring three times herself.
Forrest, Jasmine Shaw, and Kamy Green each had three RBIs as well.
Hamby went the distance on the mound for the Lady Cougars, giving up 13 runs, seven earned, three hits, walking 17, and striking out seven.
Keys finished with 21 runs, 20 hits, and seven errors. The line for Warner was 13 runs, three hits, and three errors.
The Lady Cougars will host Chelsea for a doubleheader on Thursday, starting at 4:00 p.m., and they are scheduled to play a makeup game at Sequoyah at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.