The Keys Cougars face the Kiefer Trojans at Kiefer Friday night in their second unexpected matchup so far this season.
Keys was originally scheduled to play Sequoyah this week and Kiefer was set to face Commerce.
Both teams enter the contest at 0-2 with Kiefer losing to Kellyville and Morrison. Keys losses came from an unexpected matchup in week one at Konawa and last week to Wilburton.
The Trojans' offense averages 30 points per game but the defense has allowed 46 points over the first two weeks.
"They have big play ability on offense and can confuse you with their defense. They're a really good 0-2 team," said Keys head coach Adam Hass.
Keys is steadily improving week to week under its new head coach. The Cougars went into halftime last week tied at 6-6 against undefeated Wilburton and were only down by one possession after three quarters.
COVID-19 has affected the Cougars' schedule every week except last. Gore cancelled on Keys in week one and Sequoyah cancelled their entire season during the summer.
"With Konawa we had some kinks (in our preparation) but this week we had plenty of notice," said Hass.
The Cougars are anxious to see what their team can look like at full strength. The team's continued improvement and familiarity with new offensive and defensive systems provide optimism for Keys' potential.
"The biggest issue we deal with is quarantining," Hass said. "We haven't competed with a full roster yet. We started three freshmen on the offensive line last week."
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Kiefer.
Keys' district and home opener at Jerry Hood Field next week against Vian has been moved to Thursday in a 7 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.