The Keys Cougars look to build on their win over Pocola last week as they host the Heavener Wolves Friday night.
Both teams enter the game at 1-4 however the cougars hold a better district record at 1-1.
Quarterback Lane Taylor and wide receiver Gage Barnes have found some chemistry. The pair connected for three touchdowns through the air. Taylor also accounted for one of Keys' four touchdowns as the entire offense was clicking. Barnes also kicked a 46 yard field goal.
Colby Nottingham, Joel Scott and Cooper Hamilton all saw the end zone with rushing touchdowns. Scott and Nottingham both scored from 40 yards. Hamilton's rushing touchdowns went for 57 yards.
Heavener lost to Panama last week after leading 8-6 going into halftime. Panama scores 23 points in the second half on their way to a 29-8 victory.
"Heavener has players. They are a very dangerous team," said Head Coach Adam Hass. "We will have to play the best we've played all year."
Senior Ryan Moore is one of those players. Moore is a 6'1" 220 pound running back. Junior Jacob Thompson will be the quarterback for the Heavener offense. The Wolves are predominantly a running team that runs a lot of misdirection.
Defensively, Heavener will line up in a 4-3 front. The Wolves returned five starters from last season after a 1-9 campaign. Running back Ryan Moore will also see action at linebacker along with Dillon Moore.
Heavener Head Coach Micah Baker has already matched last year's win total in his first season with the Wolves. Heavener's 3-7 resorts from 2015 is the best season they have had since 2013.
