Keys will look to get their first win of the season this Friday as they travel to Pocola.
The Cougars have had a rough stretch so far this season, having two surprise opponents due to COVID-19, and began district play last weekend against No. 1 ranked Vian.
Pocola enters the game at 1-3 with its lone win coming two weeks ago against Central Sallisaw, 32-27. Both Pocola and Keys were shutout last week after the Indians lost to Roland 38-0.
Both teams share a common opponent in the Wilburton Diggers. Pocola opened their season against Wilburton losing 47-14. The Diggers faced Keys the following week beating the Cougars 20-6.
"Every team we have faced has been playoff caliber," said Keys head coach Adam Hass. "Pocola's offense does some things that can put your defense in a bind, and their defense never gives up."
Junior quarterback Jaxton Rutledge will direct the Pocola offense. Rutledge accounted for five touchdowns and 377 yards of total offense in their win over Central Sallisaw. The Indians have experience in the offensive line with three year starter Slater Mancuso and junior Elijah Krauss.
Keys managed to limit negative plays last week despite facing a Vian defense with three future division one players. Quarterback Lane Taylor struggled throwing the football but managed to move the ball on the ground.
"We're still young but our guys are getting better. We've had a good week of practice so far," said Hass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.