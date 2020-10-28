The Keys Cougars look to end their two-game skid Friday night at Panama. Keys suffered a 14-3 loss at home against Spiro last week.
Keys head coach Adam Hass has had anything but an ideal start to his tenure. COVID-19, youth and injuries have hindered the progress that Hass wants to see.
"We have four kids out this week and this is the closest to a complete team we've had since Pocola," said Hass.
Panama enters the game at 3-5 with wins over Central Sallisaw, Heavener and Pocola. Both of Keys' wins have come against Heavener and Pocola. The Cougars did not play Central Sallisaw.
Senior Jesse Linne Will quarterback the Panama two back offense. Canon Shoup will be the Razorbacks' workhorse running the football. Bladen Morris will be a big target for Linne at 6'1" 190.
"They have a couple of big running backs and they use different quarterbacks all with different skills," Said Hass.
Panama lines up in a 4-2-5 defensively. Hunter Hopkins and Jayce Gregory will lead the way at linebacker for the Razorbacks.
"They are very efficient in the way they line up defensively and they play hard," Said Hass.
