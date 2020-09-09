The Keys Cougars travel to Wilburton Friday to take on the Diggers. Keys lost in their week one surprise matchup at Konawa, 22-7.
Wilburton comes off a bye week but did win their opening contest at home against Pocola on Aug. 28. Keys will also play Pocola on Oct 2.
The Diggers jumped out to an early 22-0 lead against Pocola and never looked back. Junior quarterback Grayson Mathis showed precision in the passing game, completing 13 of his 16 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Mathis also managed 52 more yards on the ground.
"They're good. They have a lot of weapons and they can roll some guys in," said Keys head coach Adam Hass. "Their quarterback is good, number one (Troy Clark) is good, number five (Ralph Camacho) is good and their receivers are all a threat to go the distance."
The Cougars' lone touchdown last week came on a 55-yard run by Joel Scott, who ended the game with 95 yards on the ground.
"That was an incredible run and effort by Joel," said Hass.
"We're getting better and at this point it's about us and our execution," said Hass, who is entering only his second game as Keys' head coach.
"I feel like it will be a tough game," said senior defensive lineman Tristan Howe. "It's gonna come down to who wants it more and I feel like my team definitely has what it takes. We just need to fix the little things."
The Cougars and Wilburton will kickoff at 7 p.m. in Wilburton.
