The Keys Cougars look to end the regular season with an upset win as they host district leader Cascia Hall Friday night.
Cascia Hall comes into the game with a record of 8-1. Their only loss was suffered at the hands of Holland Hall week two. The Commandos upset number one Vian earlier this season 7-6.
The Commandos have an abundance of offensive weapons starting with senior quarterback Cooper Mullen. Three members of the receiving corp along with Mullen stand over 6’1”. The offensive line returned three starters from last season to open running lanes for sophomore running back Jayce Ward.
“We have to be able to get lined up to all their different groupings and force them to snap it as many times as possible,” said Keys Head Coach Adam Hass.
Defensively Cascia Hall is known as the ‘blue swarm’. Dylan Wilson and Flynn Sage anchor the defense at inside linebacker. Jed Wagner and Owen Pazzo will be key contributors on the Commando defensive line.
“We are going to have to keep their defense off balance,” said Hass.
Keys is getting healthier week by week. Senior Tristan Howe returned to action last week in the Cougars’ win over Panama. Keys will participate in postseason play and their opponent will be more clear after Friday’s action.
