Last season’s opener did not go in favor of the Keys’ football team. Not only did they lose, but they lost convincingly.
Last season the Pirates blew the Cougars out of the water putting up 47 points. On the other side of the field, the Cougars did not get into the endzone and lost 47-0.
While there is no guarantee that the result will be different, the Cougars are in better shape than they were last season.
The opening day roster last season boasted roughly 30 players, while this year the Cougars have 45 players on the roster.
The added numbers have been good for competition according to KHS Head Coach Adam Hass.
“Numbers alone create competition. They competed in spring ball, seven-on-seven, and now they are competing well in practice,” Haas said during a previous TDP interview.
This season the Cougars are looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign. In 2022, the Cougars finished the season with a 0-10 record.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at Keys High School.
