The Kiefer Trojans besieged Jerry Hood Field in Keys, Friday night, laying claim to a 55-0 victory over the hometown Keys Cougars.
The Trojans came in ranked #9 in the state in Class 2A, and for 48 game time minutes, gave no one, at least on the Keys side of the field, any indication that they didn't belong there.
Kiefer took the opening kickoff and scored two minutes and four seconds later.
The Trojans scored three more times in the first quarter, and led 28-0 going into the second.
On the first play of the second quarter, a bad snap sailed over Keys’ punter Colton Combs’ head into the endzone where he downed it for a safety. On the ensuing kickoff, the Kiefer returner on the afterburners, scoring from 60 yards out.
And that’s how the game pretty much went. As one long-time Cougars’ fan put it, “They were determined to shut us out, because our girls eliminated their girls from the state playoffs in basketball, on their home court.”
The scoring throughout the second half as well, ending with a final 55-0. Detailed stats were not available at press time, but suffice it to say there weren’t very many numbers on the Keys side of the ledger.
A weary, bedraggled Keys Head Coach flopped down in his chair and sighed. “I have just one quote for you tonight,” Coach Adam Hass said. “On to the next one.”
The next one in question is next Friday, at Roland, at 7:00 p.m.
