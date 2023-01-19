A career night from Jaylee Kindred wasn't enough to carry the RiverHawks Wednesday, Jan. 18 as they faded in the final stanza and fell 63-51 to Missouri Southern.
Kindred recorded her first double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds in 34 minutes. However, she was the only NSU player in double figures Wednesday.
The loss is the fourth consecutive for NSU as they fall to 5-11 (2-10 MIAA).
Northeastern State recovered from a slow start and took a one-point lead at the half over a Lions team that was ranked as high as second nationally this season. The advantage continued into the fourth quarter, with the RiverHawks holding a 45-42 lead over the Lions.
Turnovers and offensive struggles plagued NSU in the final 10 minutes of play, where they shot 2-for-10 from the field. Both of their buckets happened in the final 2:30 minutes as Missouri Southern closed the contest on a 21-6 run.
The Lions (15-4, 7-4 MIAA) forced 23 NSU turnovers and held an 18-to-5 advantage on RiverHawk miscues. Lacy Stokes led Missouri Southern with 21 points and was a factor in the final quarter, where she scored eight.
Ashton Hackler had eight points, and Courtney Lee added seven. The RiverHawks held a 37-to-33 advantage on the glass over the Lions.
Northeastern State remains at home and will host Pittsburg State Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m.
