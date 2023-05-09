Just a year ago Sequoyah High School’s fishing team was nothing but an idea.
At that time avid anglers at SHS only had a fishing club as their outlet. This was fine for the time, it allowed those with a similar interest to talk about their passion and plan fishing trips.
But for some in that club, it was not enough. Four of those members branched off to begin the first-ever SHS fishing team. Competing for the first time in October, the Indians have taken off since then taking first in sixth at the Lake Keystone Tournament at the end of April.
Carl Robbins and Logan Taulbee picked up first place while the senior team of Zach Cooper and Kobe Rider finished in sixth place.
“I think the transition is going well,” said Cooper. “We have really been struggling as far as organization and a sponsor that knows how to fundraise and organize. It is a turning point and I think we will get better. We have a lot of things in the works where we can grow.”
When looking for a head coach, the school turned to a familiar face; former football coach Shane Richardson. After not having coached since 2019, Richardson was eager to get back into a coaching position.
“Both of these teams are very accomplished and I knew that going into it,” said Richardson. “What I didn’t know was how professional these high school kids are. Or how much effort is put in being good at this These guys have been doing that for a lot of years and for these teams to be a part of our first two fishing teams and they are showing how good it could be.”
Neither team had the opportunity to fish before the tournament. Instead, their knowledge of fishing Lake Keystone in the past guided them to their strong days.
By 8 a.m. Robbins and Taulbee had a limit and were looking to cull bass. A chatter bait, jig, and weightless senko were primarily what the duo used including catching the big bass of the day on a senko for a bag of 34.96 pounds.
“We started out that morning with no practice,” said Robbins. “We had some good history on the lake, and fished it quite a bit. We caught a 15-pound limit by 8 a.m. Then we went and ran some other stuff and got some key culls we needed. We went and sight fished the first day but nothing that really helped us. Most of what we did was go shallow and beat up the bank.”
While the winning team had their strategy, the other Sequoyah team took a different route. Cooper and Rider caught their limit using chartreuse moving baits before they slowed it down with a jerk bait.
The senior team ended with a bag of 23.32 pounds.
“Going into the tournament we had zero practice time, had no idea was the temp or water clarity was,” said Cooper. “We just went off our history of fishing there in the past. The morning of the tournament we had a completely different mindset than we did at the end of the date. Once we realized the water temp was only 59 we slowed down a bit. We started around where we launched. I missed a three-pounder to start that hurt but we caught a couple more. We kept on fishing and figured out a pattern.”
Now after winning the Eufuala Tournament, the teams’ focus moves on to Lake Eufaula on May 20-21. This serves as the final warm-up before the State Tournament at Tenkiller Lake.
The two teams have a history there. The last time they competed they finished in the top two spots.
“I am expecting a really good tournament there,” said Robbins. “I have had some good history on that lake. Last time we had a first and second-place finish. I think we can do the same this time.”
