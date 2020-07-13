Rick Kirkhart is taking over as Keys girls’ head basketball coach after Jami Springwater stepped down in June.
Kirkhart has been on staff at Keys over the past three years, assisting with the golf program and leading the alternative education program.
He previously had head coaching positions at both Okay and Haskell.
“We’re lucky to have someone like Rick,” Keys Athletic Director Steven Goss said. “He’s been a successful head coach everywhere he’s been. It was good to have him already here on staff with his experience.”
Springwater decided to go in a different direction after three years as head coach. She resigned just two days into summer workouts.
Springwater compiled three straight winning seasons and went 51-29 overall after the program hadn’t posted a winning season since 2010. She guided the Lady Cougars to an 18-9 mark and a second consecutive district tournament championship in her final season.
“We were very proud of the success that the program had, that coach Springwater had,” Goss said in June. “We certainly feel like she laid a really good foundation for the future of Lady Cougar basketball. She won district championships the last two years. Just to see that success the last few years has definitely been a positive. I certainly wish her all the best.”
Kirkhart and Goss were both coaches at Haskell at the same time. Kirkhart coached the Lady Haymakers, while Goss was in charge of the boys’ program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.