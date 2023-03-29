Going into Tuesday's game few could predict how dominant Bixby Spartan Max Knight would be against the Tahlequah Tigers.
Knight was untouchable against the Tigers, throwing six innings and striking out 13 en route to a no-hitter. The ace not only got it done on the mound, but contributed to his own cause with a three-run home run in the sixth inning.
The combined effort led the Spartans to a 10-0 mercy rule victory over the Tigers.
While the Tigers were looking down the barrel of a soon-to-be no-hitter, the Spartans were cruising at the plate. Owen Bailr opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning to go up 1-0.
In the second inning, the Tigers put up their biggest offensive threat of the game. Knight had his only hiccup in the game giving up a lead-off walk to Eli Gibson. One batter later and Knight had his second walk of the inning.
With his back against the wall for the first time, Knight locked in with a strike out and a ground out to get out of the inning unscathed.
The rest of the game, Knight was perfect allowing no more Tiger runners to reach base.
In the third inning, the Spartans tacked on another run after a Jack Williams double brought Nate Murphy around to score.
The Spartans kept the gas to the pedal scoring a pair of runs in the next two innings. In the fourth inning, Jake Wolfinbarger started the scoring when a Cody Crull single brought him around to score. Cooper Moore brought around Crull with a single to go up 4-0.
The Tigers could not contain the Spartans as they continued their onslaught adding a pair of runs in the fifth inning.
Up 6-0, the Spartans looked to finish the game early.
After the first two runners reached base, Knight roped a line drive over the right field wall to extend the lead to 9-0.
Three batters later, with the bases loaded, sophomore Brian Justice drove in Williams with a line-drive single to clinch the game 10-0.
Along with six no-hit innings, 13 strikeouts and no runs, Knight led the way at the plate going 2-for-4 with a trio of RBIs, and a pair of runs scored. Williams added a 3-for-3 day with an RBI, and 2 runs.
Brayden Northington got the nod for the Tigers on the mound, going four innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two strikeouts.
The win improves the Spartans' record to 12-3, while the Tigers' record drops to 0-6 on the season.
These two teams will be back in action at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 at Tahlequah High School. This game was originally scheduled for Monday the 27, but due to a lack of umpires was pushed back to Wednesday.
