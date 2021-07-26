Kobey Baker added to OCA East All-State roster

Tahlequah football standout Kobey Baker has reached the next level.
Baker, originally an alternate and Oklahoma Coaches Association Class 5A All-Star selection, was added to the OCA East All-State Football team last week as a receiver.
Baker will join teammate and defensive back Qua’shon Leathers, who was chosen to the original team in February.
Baker becomes the 47th All-State selection in program history and the 11th under Tigers’ head coach Brad Gilbert.
“We found out last week that he was being picked up,” Gilbert said Monday. “I thought from day one he was very deserving, and it’ll be exciting to have him and Qua’shon playing together. Kobey was a tremendous football player for us. He did a lot of great things on both sides of the ball, but especially offensively. It’s a great honor for him to be recognized.”
It’s the third straight year Tahlequah has had two All-State selections. Cole Goodnight and Brandon Davis were chosen in 2018, and Blake Corn and Dae Dae Leathers were picks in 2019.
Baker led the Tigers in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches as a senior in 2020. He finished with 46 catches for 616 yards and seven TDs. Baker also added 190 yards and four scores on the ground.
The OCA All-State Football game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee.
