Kobey Baker will be Tigers' versatile playmaker

A lot will be asked of Kobey Baker this season.
But Baker has already proven he can do a lot on the football field ever since starting as a sophomore for Tahlequah.
The receiver/running back/safety combo will be counted on to be Tahlequah’s versatile playmaker in 2020.
The Tigers need a go-to playmaker on offense with the departure of program record setter Dae Dae Leathers. Leathers, who will be a freshman running back at Northeastern State, had the intangibles that demanded the ball in his hands as often as possible.
Baker will be that guy going into his senior year, and he’s more than ready.
“I’ve been ready to do it,” Baker said prior to the Tigers’ Tuesday evening practice at Tahlequah High School. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to step up, be a leader on the field for my teammates. I like to have the pressure on me because I’m competitive.”
Baker led the Tigers with 29 receptions as a junior. He had 333 receiving yards, added 60 yards on the ground and accounted for four touchdowns. He was third on the team in all-purpose yards with 405. As a first-year starter, he recorded 28 catches for 445 yards with three scores, and rushed for 55 yards on eight carries.
Defensively in 2019, he posted 51 total tackles, four tackles for losses, and closed with a pair of interceptions and three passes defended.
Tahlequah must also replace the production of receivers Tristan King and Jaxon Jones, who combined for 39 catches, 591 yards and 11 TDs. Also gone are both of Baker’s pass throwers in Tate Christian and Simeon Armstrong.
“Kobey’s a two-year starter for us on both sides of the ball and when it comes to who we have returning, he by far is the guy that has the most experience when it comes to carries and receptions,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “He’s a guy that’s very versatile so we do have to get him the football, and we know that. We’re excited about that because we want him to have the football. When you look at him as a running back and as a receiver, he just brings a lot of value. On the defensive side of the ball, he’s been our starting strong safety for two years.”
Baker’s offseason strength and conditioning has been a focal point, and the result is significant weight gain without a loss of speed and agility. Baker has been clocked at a 4.5 in the 40.
“I’ve gained about 20-25 pounds,” Baker said. “I’ve increased all of my lifts and I’ve been working really hard this offseason. I’m at 185 pounds now and I’m still running my same 40 time.”
His work ethic in the weightroom has sparked leadership qualities, according to his head coach.
“When it comes to working, I don’t know if there’s very many players in our program that’s worked as hard as he has,” Gilbert said. “Obviously because of that work ethic and with the attitude he has, it gives him the opportunity, and he’s taken advantage of those.
“He’s not a vocal guy, but he has gotten better in that aspect. He understands the void that is there and he needs to have a voice. He’s been a little bit of that, but more than anything, it’s just what he does by showing up to work every day and working extremely hard.”
Baker doesn’t know any differently when playing on both offense and defense.
“I’ve done it since my sophomore year, so I’m pretty used to playing both sides,” he said. “I’ve done it all my life pretty much. I’m ready to be that role player on offense and defense, take leadership and make big plays.”
“Everything that Kobey has achieved at this point and the opportunities that he has in front of him has been earned by what he’s done off the field. That’s the kind of kid he is,” Gilbert said.
The Tigers went 9-2 for a second consecutive season in 2019 under Gilbert while winning their first district championship in 28 years. They begin fall camp on Aug. 10 and open the season on Sept. 4 against Tulsa McLain at Doc Wadley Stadium.
