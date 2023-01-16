Sequoyah Lady Indians traveled to Dale Sat. Jan. 14 to play the Lady Braves of Riverside. The win went to Riverside with a final score of 55-43.
Sequoyah’s Shailey Hair won the jump giving them first chance at an offensive play. The Lady Indians forced turnovers early in the first only to have the Lady Braves of Riverside return the favor. Riverside came with the pressure, however both teams ended up with eleven a piece at the end of the first.
The Lady Indian defense kept the turnovers coming but couldn’t convert those to points early in the second. Fouls on the Riverside offense helped their score climb. Riverside’s No. 23 Alexis Parker posed a problem for Sequoyah’s offense with her ability to finish under the rim and anticipate the Lady Indian pass. By the end of the second Sequoyah’s Lila Bible, Annaston Brown, and Wicahpi Cuny had brought the score to 20 with Riverside leading into halftime with 24.
Riverside came out in the third and put up fifteen points to Sequoyah’s eight. Little things were off as the Lady Indians went into the fourth trailing Riverside 28-39.
The Lady Indians made a run in the final quarter staying with the Lady Braves offensively 15-16. This wasn’t enough to cut the lead Riverside had as Sequoyah left the win with Riverside. Final score 55-43.
The Lady Indians will be on the road next in the Okmulgee tournament starting Jan. 19-21.
