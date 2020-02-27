A dominating first half allowed Keys to roll past Beggs on the road Thursday night in route of a 68-37 win. The win allows Keys to advance to the Regional Finals against Sequoyah Saturday night in Tahlequah.
The 3A No. 19 Lady Cougars improve to 18-7 and drop Beggs to 8-14.
Kylie Eubanks went off offensively as the team went on to outscore the Lady Demons 16-6 in the opening quarter. Eubanks made a pair of 3s, field goals and free throws in the first quarter. The rest of the points came from Emma McCurtain's two field goals.
"We took care of business in the first half and never looked back for the rest of the game," said head coach Jami Springwater. "Everyone got on the floor tonight and they all came in kept the pace rolling."
McCurtain took over scoring duties in the second quarter, this time scoring the team-high eight second-quarter points. Eubanks, Ashlynn Berry and Alyssa Radomski each made a field goal as the team matched their first-quarter points. The Lady Cougars had a commanding 32-13 lead entering halftime.
The Lady Demons scored 13 points in the third quarter, but it was not enough to keep up with the Lady Cougars' pace. Berry made a pair of 3s and chipped in a field goal while McCurtain scored four points. The Lady Cougars extended their lead to 51-26 entering the final quarter.
McCurtain continued to score in the fourth quarter, this time scoring seven points. She also went 3-3 from the free-throw line over the course of the game. The Lady Cougars had five other players score in the final quarter as well.
McCurtain's 23 points were enough to set a career-high for points scored in a game and to lead the game in scoring. Eubanks scored 17 points and Berry finished with nine points. 10 of the team's 13 players scored against Beggs.
Keys will travel to Sequoyah to face the 3A No. 1 Lady Indians Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Keys is 0-2 against Sequoyah this season but looks to upset their opponent and advance to the area portion of the playoffs.
Cougars fall in double overtime: Keys had a chance to upset No. 4 Beggs Thursday night on the road, but a missed free throw in the final second of regulation pushed the game into overtime. Keys would go on to lose 46-43 at the end of double overtime.
"They're a quick transition type team, and I thought we got back on defense pretty well," said head coach Greg Barnes. "We just missed too many layups and free throws."
The 3A Cougars fall to 14-11 while the 3A no. 4 Demons advance to the Regional Finals against Sequoyah.
The game was tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter. Riley Kimble buried a pair of 3s and Lane Taylor was able to knock one down as well. Levi Troyer and Scotty Wolff each made a field goal in the hard-fought first quarter.
The Cougars came out with a 20-17 lead over the Demons entering halftime. Troyer sunk a 3-pointer while Jagger Hall and Gage Barnes each made a field goal, but it was a defensive effort that allowed the Cougars to take the lead. The Cougars gave up only one field goal in the second quarter.
The Demons came out and took advantage of the Cougars' season-long third-quarter struggles and reclaimed a 28-26 lead. Kimble, Troyer and Wolf each made a field goal in their third-quarter effort.
The game was tied and Keys was at the free-throw line with 0.6 seconds left on the clock, but they missed the free throw attempt which sent the game into overtime. Logan Yanez scored eight points in overtime, but it was not enough to overcome the Demons' rally.
Troyer led the team in scoring behind his 12 points. Yanez finished the game with eight points.
Keys will travel to Sequoyah Friday for an 8 p.m. tip-off against Spiro in the Regional's semi-finals round.
